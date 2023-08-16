ADVERTISEMENT

Former DRDO Chief V.S. Arunachalam no more

August 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Dr V.S. Arunachalam | Photo Credit: File Photo

The former Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former Chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation, V.S. Arunachalam has passed away at the age of 87.

Dr. Arunachalam, a resident of Bengaluru, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday in the Bay Area of California in the United States of America. He is survived by his daughter, two sons and wife.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Arunachalam was the Chief Architect of many strategic programs like the Integrated Missiles Development Programme which included Agni, Prithvi, Akash and Nag, Light Combat Aircraft now called Tejas and Airborne Early Warning and Control System.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Arunachalam, who served under five Prime Ministers and many Defence Ministers, was undergoing treatment for acute pneumonia and Parkinson’s. He had set up a Think Tank, Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), in Bengaluru.

In 2015, he was awarded DRDO’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research and technology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US