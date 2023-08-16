HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former DRDO Chief V.S. Arunachalam no more

August 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Dr V.S. Arunachalam

Dr V.S. Arunachalam | Photo Credit: File Photo

The former Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former Chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation, V.S. Arunachalam has passed away at the age of 87.

Dr. Arunachalam, a resident of Bengaluru, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday in the Bay Area of California in the United States of America. He is survived by his daughter, two sons and wife.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Arunachalam was the Chief Architect of many strategic programs like the Integrated Missiles Development Programme which included Agni, Prithvi, Akash and Nag, Light Combat Aircraft now called Tejas and Airborne Early Warning and Control System.

Dr. Arunachalam, who served under five Prime Ministers and many Defence Ministers, was undergoing treatment for acute pneumonia and Parkinson’s. He had set up a Think Tank, Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), in Bengaluru.

In 2015, he was awarded DRDO’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research and technology.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / death / space programme / research / technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.