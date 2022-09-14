Former DHO dead; eyes, body donated

Mallangouda Basanagouda Munenakoppa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dr. Mallanagouda Basanagouda Munenakoppa, a former District Health Officer and elder brother of Minister for Handloom and Textiles Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, passed away in Hubballi on Wednesday. He was 69.

Dr. Mallanagouda Munenakoppa, who was unwell for some time, was admitted in hospital. He breathed his last at around noon on Wednesday.

As per his wish, his eyes were donated to M.M. Joshi Eye Institute in Hubballi.

“My brother wanted his body to be donated to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences from where he completed his MBBS and accordingly, we are fulfilling his last wish,” Mr. Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said.

Dr. Mallanagouda Munenakoppa began his private medical practice after graduation and subsequently, joined government service. After retirement, he was involved in the cooperative movement and social service.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to the mortal remains before they were handed over to KIMS Hospital.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralahd Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and several others have mourned his demise.