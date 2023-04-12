April 12, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Laxman Savadi, former deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has decided to quit the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest from Athani in the Assembly elections.

Mr Savadi has been elected to the Assembly thrice from Athani. He lost the election in 2018 to Mahesh Kumthalli of the Congress.

The BJP high command has given the ticket to Mahesh Kumthalli, who defected to the BJP along with Ramesh Jarkiholi in 2019. Mahesh Kumthalli was re-elected to the Assembly in a by-election in 2019.

Later, Mr. Savadi was nominated to the Legislative Council.

“I am deeply hurt at not getting the party ticket from Athani, my home constituency. I have worked for the BJP tirelessly for nearly three decades, after we moved away from the Janata Parivar. I have been completely ignored now. It is very sad,’‘ he said.

The BJP MLC said he would resign from the BJP. However, he is yet to send his resignation letter to the party. “I have called a meeting of my followers in Athani on April 13. I will announce my decision after that meeting,” he told journalists in his home in Athani.

“I am a self-respecting politician. I am not after power. When I lost the 2018 Assembly polls, I sat at home, and did not join Congress or any other party. I only want my service to be recognised. I wish the BJP leaders understood this,’‘ he said.

“No one has communicated the party’s decision to me. Courtesy demanded that I should have been intimated well in advance,” he said.

“It is true that the BJP had decided to nominate the defectors in 2019. But senior leaders like B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and C.C. Patil came to my house before the 2019 by-elections, and promised that I would be nominated in 2023. Now, the party has gone back on that promise,” he complained.

He stopped short of blaming local leaders for the party’s decision. “The Jarkiholi brothers are powerful leaders. They are the sahukars (money-lender) of Belagavi district. Their influence extends beyond their constituencies,” he said.

Earlier, former MLA and Congress leader Raju Kage met Mr Savadi at his home in Athani.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said that ticket distribution was based on surveys and voting among party workers. “The party high command will speak to Mr Savadi. It is not my job to console him,” he told journalists in Gokak.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had spoken to Mr Savadi after the announcement of tickets. “It is natural that Mr Savadi is hurt. I understand his position. But the party’s decision was not aimed at hurting him. It is our commitment to the legislators who had joined the BJP after resigning from other parties. I have requested him not to take a hasty decision. I will speak to the party high command. He has a great future in this party. It supported him in the past, and will do so in the future too. He should not think that he is being neglected. His service will be given due regard,” the CM said.

