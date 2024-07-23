ADVERTISEMENT

Former Defence personnel arrested for robbing homemaker

Published - July 23, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert Hoysala staff arrested a 40-year-old former Defence personnel, who was allegedly on the run after robbing a gold chain from a homemaker in Subramanyapura police station limits on Monday.

The accused Vinay Kumar, a native of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, had incurred huge losses in stocks and investment. In order to recover the money, he allegedly planned the robbery. He purchased a fake gun online and watched the woman for a few days.

Posing as a plumber, he gained entry into the victim’s house and threatened her at gunpoint. The accused allegedly assaulted her and robbed her gold chain. The victim raised alarm, prompting the neighbours to rush to her help and alerting the Hoysala patrolling police attached to CK Acchukattu station.

The patrolling police and residents tracked down the accused before he was handed over to the Subramanyapura police. The police recovered the gold chain worth ₹5.5 lakh and the fake pistol. The accused was booked under robbery and assault and remanded in judicial custody.

