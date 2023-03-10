HamberMenu
Former DCC president quits Congress in Shivamogga

Ti Na Sirinivas claimed that party observers, who visited the district to identify suitable candidates for the Assembly elections, only inquired about the aspirants’ financial capacity

March 10, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Ti Na Sirinivas is a follower of former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa (in pic)

Ti Na Sirinivas is a follower of former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa (in pic) | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Hassan

Former president of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee Ti Na Sirinivas resigned from the party, alleging that the party is looking for moneyed people to contest the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on March 9, Mr. Srinivas said he decided to cut off his 38 years of association with the Congress as the party failed to take up issues concerning the people of Malnad region. “Thousands of people, who gave up their land for the Sharavathi project, have been fighting for alternative land. The Congress party failed to take up their issue,” he alleged.

The party observers, who visited the district to identify suitable candidates for the Assembly elections, only inquired about the aspirants’ financial capacity. ”The observers wanted to know how many crores an aspirant is ready to spend. Taking note of all these developments, I have quit the party and decided to contest from the Sagar constituency as an independent,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas, who was elected to the Sagar municipal council multiple times, worked for the party in different positions, including as president of the district Congress committee. He was a follower of former minister Kagodu Thimmappa.

