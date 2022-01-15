Former CS and ex-Minister J. Alexander passes away

Former Chief Secretary J. Alexander, who also served as Minister, died of a heart attack in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 83. Mr. Alexander was a Karnataka cadre IAS officer who served in various capacities in the State. After retirement, he joined politics and contested successfully in the 1999 Assembly elections from Bharatinagar constituency in Bengaluru. Later, he was included in the S.M. Krishna Ministry.
