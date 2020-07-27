Former councillor who survivedCOVID-19 dies of heart attack

HUBBALLI

27 July 2020 18:28 IST

The former municipal councillor and theatre enthusiast Raghavendra Ramadurg, who had won the battle against COVID-19 at the age of 68, breathed his last on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

Ramadurg, who was considered an active BJP worker in the district, was also a theatre enthusiast and activist.

He had acted in various plays and also in two Kannada films, Siddharoodh Mahtme and Savitribai Phule.

He had also directed several plays and was founder-president of Prakash Nrutya Kala Kendra. Ramadurg had recently recovered from COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

He is survived by his wife and son.