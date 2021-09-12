Former councillor arrested

HUBBALLI

12 September 2021 20:31 IST

A former council member of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Srikanth Jamnal was arrested on Sunday on the charge of misbehaving with a woman in Dharwad.

The arrest was made after the woman, Anumati Attigeri, filed a complaint against Mr. Jamnal, a Janata Dal(Secular) leader.

In her complaint, Ms. Attigeri has accused Mr. Jamnal of barging into her house and pulling her out. She has said that Mr. Jamnal misbehaved with her in public using abusive language against her.

The woman has also handed over a video clip of the incident, which has already gone viral over social medial platforms. Following her complaint, Vidyagiri Police have booked a case. Subsequently, they made the arrest.