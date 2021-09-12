Karnataka

Former councillor arrested

A former council member of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Srikanth Jamnal was arrested on Sunday on the charge of misbehaving with a woman in Dharwad.

The arrest was made after the woman, Anumati Attigeri, filed a complaint against Mr. Jamnal, a Janata Dal(Secular) leader.

In her complaint, Ms. Attigeri has accused Mr. Jamnal of barging into her house and pulling her out. She has said that Mr. Jamnal misbehaved with her in public using abusive language against her.

The woman has also handed over a video clip of the incident, which has already gone viral over social medial platforms. Following her complaint, Vidyagiri Police have booked a case. Subsequently, they made the arrest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 8:31:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/former-councillor-arrested/article36417841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY