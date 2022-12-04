Former corporator arrested, country-made pistols and bullets seized

December 04, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Acting on a tip-off, the Kalaburagi Police on Saturday night arrested the former corporator of Kalaburagi City Corporation Rajkumar Kapnoor on the charge of being in possession of weapons.

Fearing violence, a team from the Yadrami Police Station arrested Mr. Kapnoor and seized two country-made pistols and 30 live bullets from the former corporator.

In September, Yadrami Police arrested Gurulingappa on the charge of selling country-made guns. Gurulingappa has in a video statement confessed that he sold two pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition to Mr. Kapnoor in September.

The Yadrami Police issued two notices to Mr. Kapnoor but he did not turn up for questioning.

On Friday, a BJP worker Manikanth Rathod held a press conference in Kalaburagi saying that there is a life threat to him from Mr. Kapnoor. “Mr. Kapnoor has hatched a conspiracy to kill me,” he said.

The police on Saturday night arrested Mr. Kapnoor and sent him to judicial custody. He will be produced before court on Monday.