Former Congress MLA Winnifred Fernandes dead

Winnifred F. Fernandes, former MLA and MLC, and senior Congress leader, passed away after a brief illness at Kundapur in Udupi district on Tuesday. She was 91.
She was elected MLA from Kundapur Assembly Constituency in 1967 and 1972. She had served as MLC from 2000 to 2006. She also served as the President of Kundapur town municipality.
She began her career in the Praja Socialist Party and later joined the Congress party. She is survived by three sons and three daughters.
