Former Congress MLA to join JD(S) with an eye on H.D. Kote

The entry of former Congress MLA Chikkanna into the Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to queer the pitch in H.D. Kote Assembly constituency ahead of the 2018 elections. Even as the former legislator hopes to enter the poll fray, a section of JD(S) members is supporting the candidature of the late Chikkamadu’s son Anil Chikkamadu.

Mr. Chikkanna told The Hindu on Tuesday that he would join the JD (S) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, in the presence of senior party leaders such as H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Though Mr Chikkanna said he was joining the party unconditionally, he said was an aspirant for the party ticket in the forthcoming elections from H.D. Kote, a constituency reserved to the Scheduled Tribes. He had won the seat as a Congress candidate in 2008, but lost to JD(S) candidate Chikkamadu in 2013.

Mr. Chikkanna had joined the BJP for a brief while after quitting the Congress months ago. His announcement on joining the JD(S) comes at a time when Congress leaders were hoping for his return to the party at a function to be organised to mark the entry of former MP C.H. Vijayshankar.

Meanwhile, ahead of Mr. Chikkanna’s scheduled entry into the JD (S), leaders of the party from H.D. Kote and adjoining Sargur met on Monday and sent a resolution to the party leadership to field Mr. Anil Chikkamadu.

Mr. Anil Chikkamadu’s candidature is also supported by the party MLAs representing K.R. Nagar and Chamundeshwari constituencies in Mysuru — S.R. Mahesh and G.T. Deve Gowda, respectively. Mr. Mahesh recently told reporters that he did not have any objection to Mr. Chikkanna joining the party but expressed reservation about fielding him as the candidate when there were other claimants.