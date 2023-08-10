ADVERTISEMENT

Former Cong councillor’s son found dead

August 10, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old son of a former BBMP councillor was allegedly found dead at his house in Attiguppe in Chandra Layout on Wednesday.

The opposition BJP members started sharing the news linking it to the ongoing contractors’ issue with the alleged suicide. However, the family members clarified that it had nothing to do with the ongoing issue nor was he a contractor.

The deceased Goutham, younger son of K. Doddanna, was found dead in his room. The incident came to light when the family members tried to call him for lunch but there was no response. They finally broke open the door to find him dead, said the police.

The family members said that Goutham was depressed for some days and not talking to his family members. The uncle of the deceased told the media that it had no connection with the contractors’ issue. “Please do not disturb the family by creating a controversy. The BJP is trying to rake up a controversy and we urge them to leave us alone,” he said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

