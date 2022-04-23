Former Coffee Board chairman dies in bee attack

Former chairman of Coffee Board M.S. Boje Gowda died after being stung by a swarm of honey bees at his Krishnagiri estate in Dasarahalli near Chikkamagaluru on Saturday afternoon. He was 74. He suffered the attack while taking a stroll on the estate. He collapsed in pain. Attendants in the estate rushed him to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru, where he died a few minutes later.

Mr. Boje Gowda, who served as chairman of the Coffee Board for two terms, had completed his second term last month. He is survived by his wife H.S. Geetha and sons Himakeerthi and Jayakeerthi. Born to a coffee planter’s family, Boje Gowda got involved in politics at a young age. He was with the Janata Party at the beginning of his career and shifted to the Congress. For the past few years he had been with the BJP. He had served as president of district unit of the BJP as well.

His family members have decided to conduct the final rites at the Krishnagiri estate on Sunday.