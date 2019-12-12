Former CMCpresident stabbed

Girish Kambanur, former president of the Shahabad City Municipal Council, was stabbed in Shahabad town on Thursday. The police said that the accused was absconding.
The accused identified as Vijay Halli, stabbed him in the neck and stomach. The police suspected that rivalry could be the reason for the attack.
The incident occurred near ESI Hospital on Chittapur Road in Shahabad town. The victim was admitted at a private hospital in Kalaburagi. He is said to be in a critical condition. A case has been registered by the Shahabad Police.
