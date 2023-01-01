Former CM S.M. Krishna urges govt. to name Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar

January 01, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has urged the government to name the newly constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru highway after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who ruled the erstwhile Mysore kingdom between 1902 to 1940.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s farsighted policies were etched in the minds of millions of people of Bengaluru and Mysuru, Mr. Krishna said while recalling his contributions while requesting the authorities to name highway – NH 275 – after the ruler so that his achievements will be remembered by the future generations.

He has written separate letters in the regard to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

Mr. Krishna’s letter comes after a similar demand was by MLCs Dinesh Gooligowda and Madhu G. Madegowda both of whom had sought the expressway to be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

However, Pratap Simha,Mysuru MP had earlier urged Mr. Gadkari to name the highway as “Cauvery Expressway”.

Mr. Krishna, in his letter dated January 1, said Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, during his nearly four decades of rule “cultivated humanistic vision of community co-existence that shaped the Mysore culture rich in heritage and customs”.

Citing the construction of KRS reservoir as a major contribution of the ruler that continues to serve as a lifeline for lakhs of farmers in the region even today, Mr. Krishna emphasised the need to acknowledge his “visionary efforts” that laid the foundation for quenching the thirst of millions of people in Bengaluru.

In his letter, Mr. Krishna also listed the developmental projects taken up during the tenure of the ruler including the hydroelectric project at Shivanasamudra, formation of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, Bhadravathi, KR Hospital, Sandalwood oil factory, Mysore Sugar mills etc.

Mr. Krishna also mentioned that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was popularly referred as “Rajarshi”, a name given to him by Mahatma Gandhi, for his administrative reforms and achievements.