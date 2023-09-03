HamberMenu
Former CM Kumaraswamy discharged from hospital after recovering from brain stroke

This is my third rebirth... I thank God and doctors for this, Kumaraswamy said

September 03, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy had suffered an acute brain stroke and was hospitalised. File

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy had suffered an acute brain stroke and was hospitalised. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had suffered acute brain stroke was on September 3 discharged from a private hospital where he had been admitted.

Soon after the discharge, he thanked the doctors and urged people not to ignore the symptoms in them or of any family members, and rush them to the hospital immediately. He said that this was his third rebirth in his 64 years of life.

“People should not ignore any symptoms. This is my third rebirth. I thank God and doctors for this.”

The JD(S) leader and the two-time former Chief Minister had been hospitalised after he complained of weakness and discomfort in the limbs early on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Apollo Speciality Hospital at Jayanagar in the “golden hour” after he complained of slurring of speech, weakness, and discomfort in the limbs.

The golden hour is considered “golden” because stroke patients have a high chance of survival as well as prevention of long-term brain damage if they receive medical treatment within the first 60 minutes of the onset of symptoms.

