Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa claims BJP will return to power in Karnataka

Karnataka PWD Minister C.C. Patil serves food to former Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa during a lunch hosted for all MLAs and MLCs, in Bengaluru on March 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 30, 2022 13:19 IST

He refused to respond to questions on the hijab controversy

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa claimed that the BJP will win more than 140 seats in the next Assembly elections and return to power in Karnataka.

During a brief stop-over at Suttur mutt in Mysuru on March 30 on the way to a programme in Chamarajanagar district, Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters that three to four teams of BJP members will tour the State after April 1. “The situation is favourable for the BJP,” he claimed and called upon party workers to popularise the good work of the government among the people. He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tried to fulfill all the promises made by the BJP government.

Responding to questions from reporters, Mr. Yediyurappa said there will be no change in the leadership in Karnataka, and Mr. Bommai will continue at the helm. “He will lead the party in the next elections. There is no need to pay heed to rumours,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said there is no indication of early polls in Karnataka. He promised to share the information if there is any development on going to polls early after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Karnataka.

When asked about the BJP’s strategy in the next polls, the former Chief Minister said the party will focus on the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC), besides ensuring empowerment of women.

To a question on the possible inclusion of his son and party’s vice-president B.S. Vijayendra in the State Cabinet, Mr. Yediyurappa said he had not discussed the issue with the party leaders.

He refused to respond to questions on the hijab controversy.