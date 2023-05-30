May 30, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

Taking serious exception to indications by the new government about reversing the textbook revision exercise taken up by the erstwhile BJP regime, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai remarked that society would respond to such a move.

“We had introduced certain new lessons based on Indian culture, literature and principles. However, the new government is trying to target this, and is set to form a new committee to reverse this. The society will respond to this,” Mr. Bommai told mediapersons in Bengaluru on May 30.

“Parents are observing the moves of the new government. Students should not be inconvenienced due to frequent revisions in textbooks. Let us see how responsibly this government will behave,” he said, indicating that the BJP has adopted a wait-and-watch strategy with respect to textbook revision.

Defending the New Education Policy, he said views of experts had been obtained before implementation of NEP.

Replying to queries on the government ordering a probe with respect to alleged irregularities in the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board during the erstwhile BJP regime, Mr. Bommai said the party is ready to face any probe by the new government. “Let the inquiry be transparent. It should not be a ploy to change the ongoing works to suit their political needs,” he said.

Commenting on the delay in implementation of poll guarantees, Mr. Bommai said that development works are bound to slacken if all services are provided free of cost. “But the Congress made such poll promises to come to power by hoodwinking people. Now, people are anxiously waiting to see when the government would implement them. Perhaps, there would be more clarity on June 1 when the state Cabinet would meet. Let’s wait for the government’s decision,” he said.

Referring to a few persons indicating that they would move court if the guarantees were not implemented, he suspected that it could be a ploy by the government to get a stay on implementation of the guarantees.