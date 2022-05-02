Former CM B S Yediyurappa rules out change in leadership in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau May 02, 2022 16:26 IST

The BJP’s objective, he said, is to win 150 seats in the coming Assembly elections in 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeks blessings from former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa during a public function at Jagalur in Davangere district on April 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ruled out a change in the leadership of the BJP government in Karnataka. “Basavaraj Bommai has been doing good work. There would not be a change in the leadership,” he told mediapersons in Shivamogga on May 2. The party’s objective, he said, is to win 150 seats in the coming Assembly elections in 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be visiting Karnataka to discuss the preparations for the elections. “I am going to meet him,” he said. Mr. Yediyurappa took part in the inauguration of a hospital and other programmes in Shivamogga and Shikaripur.



