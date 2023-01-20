ADVERTISEMENT

Former city councillor arrested for assault on police officer

January 20, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A former city councillor has been arrested for assault on a police inspector in Kaggalipura on Thursday evening. The arrested V. Balakrishna is a former councillor from Yelachenahalli ward elected from and associated with the BJP.  

According to the police, Mr. Balakrishna picked up a quarrel with Vijay Kumar, Circle Inspector, Kaggalipura, when the former had approached him over a civil dispute pertaining to a land parcel in the area. As the duo were speaking, they got into a heated argument and Mr. Balakrishna allegedly caught hold of the collar of the inspector and assaulted him.

Other police officials separated the two and detained the former councillor, who was later arrested following a complaint by Mr. Kumar. 

Mr. Balakrishna has been booked under Section 353 of IPC for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

