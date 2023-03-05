Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa honoured with Renukacharya Award

March 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was honoured with Jagadguru Renukacharya award at Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday, March 5.

The award carries ₹1 lakh in cash and a memento. Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwara Swamy of Rambhapuri Mutt presented the award in presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Public Works Department minister C.C. Patil and several seers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bommai said Yediyurappa faced many challenges in his long political career. “He is a popular leader and he enjoys support across the state. His contributions to Karnataka are immense. Considering his popularity, he should have flourished in politics much early. However, there were a series of conspiracies against him. Despite all that he stood strong and remained popular among people”, he said.

He also recalled the contribution of religious mutts in providing education for thousands of children. “Before the country got independence, there was neither a government nor a constitution. In those days, the religious institutions spread across the state provided children with education,” he said.