Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appears before CID for investigation 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who is accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation on Monday.

On June 13, the first fast track court had issued non-bailable warrant against Mr. Yediyurappa and he moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the FIR. The Hight Court stayed his arrest until the next hearing scheduled on June 28 and directed the octogenarian to appear before the CID on June 17. As per instructions, he arrived at the CID office in the morning.

According to sources in the CID, the investigation officers recorded the statement of Mr. Yediyurappa. He left the office in the afternoon. A source said Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations of molestation levelled by the 17-year-old victim and her deceased mother.

On March 14, the Sadashivanagar police booked the former Chief Minister based on a complaint filed by the mother of the girl. The complainant alleged that he had sexually assaulted the girl at his residence in Dollar’s Colony on February 2 when they had visited his house seeking help in a cheating case and another POCSO case filed in 2015.

The mother died at a private hospital at Hulimavu on May 26, after she complained of breathlessness.

