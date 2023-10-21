Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recovering after cardiac surgery

October 21, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai has undergone coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery at a private hospital in the city and is recovering.. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital by Monday.

A few preliminary investigations that Mr. Bommai underwent at Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road on October 15 raised suspicion of multiple blockages in his heart. Following an angiogram, severe and diffuse blockages were discovered in all three coronary arteries. A team of doctors led by Vivek Jawali, chairman of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences at the hospital, conducted a CABG surgery involving the placement of five grafts on the beating heart, addressing all obstructed coronary arteries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief MInister D.K. Shivakumar, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara called on Mr. Bommai in the hospital and wished him speedy recovery.

