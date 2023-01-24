HamberMenu
Former chairman of school and principal booked for outraging the modesty of teacher in Jewargi

January 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former chairman of Alhuda Girls Urdu Higher Primary School in Jewargi Abdul Sattar Sab and school principal Roshan Zameer have been booked on the charge of outraging the modesty of a teacher and issuing a threat to her.

Mohammad Shahbaaz, victim’s husband, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, demanded immediate arrest of the accused. “I filed a complaint at the Jewargi Police Station fortnight ago but, the police have not yet arrested the accused,” he said.

Mr. Shahbaaz said that his wife has been working at Alhuda Girls Urdu Higher Primary School for the last seven years. For the last four years, Sattar Sab and Roshan Zameer used to often summon her to their chamber and misbehave with her by outraging her modesty. Both the accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she did not enter into a compromise with them.

The victim’s husband said that Sattar Sab asked his wife to meet him at his private office and also threatened her that he will have her removed from her job. He said that the police have failed to arrest the accused as they are politically influential.

