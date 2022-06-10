Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s effigy strung from overhanging wire in Belagavi
The effigy was hung near the old vegetable market on Fort Road in Belagavi. Two photos of Nupur Sharma‘s face were pasted on the effigy
An effigy allegedly of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was strung from an overhanging wire in Belagavi on June 11, to protest against her alleged insults of prophet Mohammed.
The effigy was hung near the old vegetable market on Fort Road. Two photos of Ms Sharma‘s face were pasted on the effigy.
The effigy drew angry responses from some BJP activists. Shankar Patil, city corporation member, demanded an investigation by the police and action against the culprits.
“City police should take down the effigy, or else, we will take it down,” Mr Patil said.
