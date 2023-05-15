HamberMenu
Former BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa gets missed call, suspects it was threat call

The former Minister submitted a complaint to the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police seeking a probe into the call

May 15, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa submits a complaint about a missed call to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, on May 15, 2023.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa claims to have received a missed call on WhatsApp, believed to be from Kazakhstan, and suspects it was a threat call.

Mr. Eshwarappa told mediapersons in Shivamogga on May 15 that he received the missed call on his phone around 12.30 a.m. “During the investigation into the threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier, a dairy was recovered from an accused. My name was mentioned in the book. Hence, I suspect that the missed call was an attempt to threaten me,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa submitted a complaint to the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police seeking a probe into the call.

Mr. Eshwarappa was a minister in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet. He resigned from the cabinet after a contractor ended his life claiming to have been denied his dues by Mr Eshwarappa. Though the police gave him a clean chit, he was not taken back into the cabinet. In April 2023, he retired from electoral politics before the Karnataka Assembly elections on the instructions of the party. He is known for provocative speeches.

