Former BJP minister and mining baron Janardhan Reddy forms new party Karnataka Rajya Pragati Paksha

December 25, 2022 03:06 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Reddy’s announcement came after alleged snub from the BJP over his attempts to re-enter politics in the recent months

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy addressing the media in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Ending weeks of speculation over his political move, former BJP leader and Minister G. Janardhan Reddy on Sunday announced the formation of a new party, Karnataka Rajya Pragati Paksha, to fight the ensuing Assembly elections in 2023.

Mr. Reddy’s announcement in Bengaluru came after alleged snub from the BJP over his attempts to re-enter politics in the recent months. He said his party would follow the ideals of Basavanna and will fight against divisive politics based on caste and communal lines.

Stating that his goal was the development of the State, he said he would look into development issues in each of the 30 districts. His wife Aruna would also plunge into public life and travel across the State, Mr. Reddy added.

BSY unaware of new party

Speaking to presspersons, he said only in times of need does one get to know who their friends are. Recalling his troubled times when he was arrested, Mr. Reddy said: “Only (former chief ministers) B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar looked after my wife and children. No one turned up. When you are in good times, everyone will be around. Only in bad times, you will know who your friends are.”

Terming his relationship with Mr. Yediyurappa as that of a ‘father-son’, Mr. Reddy said the decision to launch the party was his personal decision and he had not discussed it with Mr. Yediyurappa. “I have been trapped in a political scheme and the launch of the new party is an effort to get out of that trap “

