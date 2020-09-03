Former Bhadravathi MLA M.J. Appaji Gowda passes away at 69

He had fever for two to three days and tested positive for COVID-19 after he was admitted to a Shivamogga hospital

Former Bhadravathi MLA M.J. Appaji Gowda passed away at a Shivamogga hospital late on Wednesday evening. He was 69.

The JD(S) leader was having fever for the last three days and was admitted to the Mc Gann Hospital late on Wednesday evening. “He had fever for the last two-three days and took care of himself at home. He was brought to the Mc Gann Hospital around 10.30 p.m. and died around 11.30 p.m. He was tested positive for COVID-19 infection after he was admitted to the hospital,” said Nagaraj Naik, District Health Officer (in-charge), told The Hindu on Thursday.

Mr. Gowda was initially taken to private hospitals where he was denied admission. He had diabetes, hypertension and heart-related problems.