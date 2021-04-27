Karnataka

Former Belagavi MP S.B. Sidnal passes away

Shanmukhappa Basappa Sidnal, former Lok Sabha member from Belagavi, passed away in Belagavi on April 27. The four-time MP died of age-related causes, his family sources said. He was 86.

The veteran Congress man represented Belagavi in the Lok Sabha from 1980 to 1991. He was a trusted follower of Indira Gandhi and a close friend of veteran leader B. Shankarananda.

Sidnal’s father Basappa Sidnal was a freedom fighter. Sidnal served as the chairman of the Bar Association in Belagavi. He was known for leading a simple life. He used to drive around in his vintage Fiat car, recall his associates.

