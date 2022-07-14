Former BBMP councillor stabbed to death

Ayub Khan, 48, was killed by a Mateen, his nephew, who was eyeing the former’s post as president of the Khudadaad mosque

A 48-year-old former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillor was stabbed to death, allegedly by his nephew over a trivial row in Tipunagar on Wednesday.

The deceased Ayub Khan, was a realtor and also the president of Khudadaad mosque for the last 15 years. Nazima Khanum, wife of Ayub Khan and the present councillor of K R market ward, in her complaint to the Chamarajpet police, alleged that Mateen, Ayub’s nephew, had been eyeing the president’s post and had been fighting with Ayub to make him the president.

Six months ago, Mateen had fought with Ayub and tried to attack him with a knife over the same issue. However, the matter was resolved and considering their relationship, Ayub did not file a complaint, she said.

On Tuesday night, Mateen again confronted Ayub on the same issue, stating that his dream of becoming the president of the mosque would not be fulfilled until Ayub was alive. This time, the neighbours intervened and sent him away.

On Wednesday evening, around 7.15 pm, when Ayub was walking out of the mosque after the evening prayers and heading home, the accused confronted him and stabbed him before Ayub could react, the police said.

Passersby and Ayub’s children tried to nab Mateen, but he escaped. A profusely bleeding Ayub, with a deep stab injury on his stomach, was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed on Thursday morning.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of murder against Mateen and efforts are on to track him down.