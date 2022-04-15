Former Bagepalli MLA G.V. Sriram Reddy passes away

He had served as State secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist)

A file photo of former Bagepalli MLA G.V. Sriram Reddy (2nd left) with CPI(M) polit bureau member Sitaram Yechuri (left), and others. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

He had served as State secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Former MLA and leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) G.V. Sriram Reddy passed away following a heart attack at Bagepalli on April 15 morning.

He had represented Bagepalli Assembly segment in Chikkaballapur district from 1999 to 2009. He is credited with organising the party, especially in the border districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur, from the grassroots level through farmers’ and labourers’ movements.

He had served as CPI (M) State secretary, but was removed from all positions on charges of ‘serious misconduct’ in 2018.

Many leaders have condoled the death of the veteran communist leader. In a tweet, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that Sriram Reddy was a committed politician who had in recent years associated himself with efforts to build egalitarian and secular movements in Karnataka.