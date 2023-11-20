HamberMenu
Former Bagalkot ZP president injured in road accident

November 20, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The former president of Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Veena Kashappanavar was injured in a road accident near Vijayapura on Monday.

She is the wife of Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayanand Kashappanavar and daughter-in-law of the former Minister S.R. Kashappanavar.

Her car rammed another on the Vijayapura-Sindagi Road when trying to avoid a two-wheeler.

She suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital where she is recovering.

A case is being registered, the police said.

