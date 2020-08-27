Former AIR director dead

Former All India Radio (AIR) station director Indu Bai Ramesh, 83, succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Under her directorship AIR, Bengaluru, won the Best Station Award twice in a row. She worked for more than 30 years with AIR, retiring as Station Director Commercial Broadcasting Station, Vividh Bharathi. Indu Bai was a media consultant who worked extensively on community radio and mass communications till her last days.

She published four books — an English novel Four tales and a lifetime, Mrutyorma Amrutangamaya about her battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, From the Kitchens of Mysuru on traditional food of Mysuru, and a book on the life of Lakshmiji, founder of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Samsthana.