Former administrator wants new seer appointed for Murugha Mutt 

The religious chair should not be left without any head for a long time, says Basavarajan

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 08, 2022 19:51 IST

The former MLA S.K. Basavarajan, who was removed from the post of administrator of Murugha Mutt (Brihan Mutt) in Chitradurga recently, had urged the State government to appoint a new seer to the mutt.

Mr. Basavarajan’s removal from the administrator’s post had come just a few days before the arrest of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, in connection with alleged sexual harassment of minor girls.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Basavarajan said he would support the movement initiated by the former Minister H. Ekanthaiah and other devotees seeking appointment of new seer to the mutt and save the mutt, which had an illustrious history.

He said that the religious chair should not be left without any head for a long time and as the junior seer who was appointed as successor was also an accused in the case, there was no need to wait till he was proved innocent.

Referring to the development of taking out the procession of ‘Shoonya Peetha’ (as part of Sharana Samskruti Utsava) keeping the portrait of Murugha Shanthaveera Swami, he said such a development should not have taken place.

Mr. Basavarajan said as he had been accused of hatching a conspiracy in the whole issue, he did not think it right to join the devotees in the movement seeking change of seer. But the truth would prevail one day, he said.

He also said that Murugha Mutt was a public property and the community owned it and not the seer. The seer had been authorised only to manage the mutt’s assets, he said.

It might be recalled that recently devotees under the leadership of Mr. Ekanthaiah had held a public meeting seeking a new seer and had resolved to urge the government to appoint a new seer.

