Former ADGP arrested in PSI recruitment scam
CID officials have so far arrested over 60 persons who were allegedly linked to middlemen and officials to get the OMR sheets filled up after submission
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul in the police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment scam.
Amrit Paul was heading the recruitment division when the scam broke out and the OMR sheets were allegedly tampered with in the office.
The CID arrested Paul after questioning him four times in the scam. Earlier, DySP Shanthkumar and other staff involved in the scam had been arrested. The government had transferred Paul to the Internal Security Division, replacing him with Kamal Pant, while probing his role.
The CID officials have so far arrested over 60 persons, including the topper of the PSI exams, who were allegedly linked to middlemen and officials to get the OMR sheets filled up after submission.
On Monday, the CID questioned Paul and later took him to Bowring hospital for a medical examination before he was taken to the court.
