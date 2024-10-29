Formation of panel only an excuse to delay implementation of internal reservation: R. Ashok

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Tuesday termed the State Cabinet’s decision to constitute a one-man commission to look for empirical data for implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Caste communities as a strategy by the Congress government to delay it.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Ashok alleged that the Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, were not interested in implementing internal reservation though the Supreme Court had paved the way for it.

“Though decks are cleared for the implementation of internal reservation, the Congress government has now put it off by three more months saying there is a need for the commission to look into the issue. If the general census commences by then, then the Congress government would get one more excuse to indefinitely put it off,” Mr. Ashok said.

He accused the Congress government of hoodwinking members of the SC communities by forming such a commission. He demanded that the Congress prove its commitment to social justice by implementing internal reservation without further delay.