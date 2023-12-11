Formal launch of Crime Prevention Month held in Mysuru

December 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The formal inauguration of the annual Crime Prevention Month of Mysuru City police was held with the flagging off of an awareness rally and staging of a street play near the North Gate of Mysuru Palace on Monday.

The Police Department observes December every year as Crime Prevention Month when activities aimed at creating awareness about various crimes are held along with taking steps to detect old and unresolved cases.

“The Crime Prevention Month started on December 1, but the official inauguration is being held today,” said City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth while speaking to reporters at the formal launch on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Crime Prevention Month, police officials will conduct activities every day including visits to schools and colleges in each police station limits to spread awareness against drugs, cyber crime, thefts, traffic violation etc.

Jathas and motorcycle rallies will also be held to create awareness about different types of crimes among the public, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who flagged off the awareness rally, said a number of crimes take place due to the failure of the citizens to act with responsibility or take necessary precautionary measures.

He cited the cases of many people announcing their trips and tours on social media with photographs. Online trackers take advantage of their absence and target their houses, he warned.

Mr Rajendra even brought up the recently unearthed racket of pre natal sex determination and foetecide cases and said the crime had taken place not only on account of an administrative failure, but also the society’s failure.

“It has been an administrative failure, but we have also failed as a society. When so many people were coming to the facility, shouldn’t somebody from the society have complained to the authorities about the illegal activities that were going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rally flagged off from the North Gate of Mysuru Palace comprised police personnel and students from various educational institutions.

Holding aloft placards with awareness messages on crimes, the rallyists passed through K.R. Circle and D. Devaraj Urs Road before reaching Maharaja’s Pre University college on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road. Handbills on Dos and Don’ts about crime prevention were also distributed among the public.

Students of Chayadevi school enacted a street play on child marriage on the occasion, drawing applauds from the City Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.