Formal announcement on BJP-JD(S) alliance likely to be made this week

September 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The official announcement of the alliance between the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is likely to come this week after another round of meeting of leaders of both parties.

While former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda left for Delhi on Sunday to attend the special Parliament sessions commencing from Monday, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is likely to reach Delhi by Wednesday.

The alliance has been informally confirmed by Mr. Gowda, Mr. Kumaraswamy and BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who all last week acknowledged that both parties were in talks for an alliance and there was a likelihood of JD (S) entering the BJP-led NDA fold before the Lok Sabha elections. The JD (S) is speculated to get between four and six seats in Old Mysore region that has 11 seats. Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

JD (S) sources said that both leaders will have another round of meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda in Delhi before making the official announcement. “If talks go well, the announcement in all probability could come on September 22 at Delhi in a joint press meeting. Though seat-sharing arrangement could feature in the talks, it is likely that the arrangement could be spelt out later.” Sources said that the official announcement would be followed by joint legislature party and core committee meetings here later since leaders of both parties have to be taken together.

The JD (S) party sources said that several BJP leaders have been in touch with Mr. Kumaraswamy informally since he had maintained good relationship with all the party leaders. “There could be leaders in both parties who are opposed to the alliance. But they are miniscule in numbers,” they said.