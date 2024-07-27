GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Form task force to control use of single-use plastic: Khandre

Published - July 27, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has told KSPCB officials to file cases against units and outlets found manufacturing or selling single-use plastic products such as carry bags, spoons, plates, and glasses.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered the formation of a task force comprising marshals in all districts to put a stop to the sale, storage, and transportation of single-use plastic and its products.

Mr. Khandre, who held a meeting with officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Friday, instructed them to form teams in all the district headquarters to monitor the manufacturing units, warehouses, and sales outlets.

He said the teams should conduct raids and file cases if these units and outlets are found manufacturing or selling single-use plastic products such as carry bags, spoons, plates, and glasses.

He also asked the officials to coordinate with various departments, including Transport, Police, and Commercial Tax, to control single-use plastic and plastic products that are coming from other States.

With just over a month left for the Ganesha festivities, he said that more awareness should be created among people to give up plaster of Paris Ganesha idols and instead use environment-friendly idols.

“There is a tradition of bursting firecrackers in some parts of the State during the Ganesha festivities; awareness should be created to use only green firecrackers and not those with heavy metal which harm the environment,” he said.

He also suggested that legal action should be taken against industrial units that emit a lot of carbon dioxide such as tyre pyrolysis, dump chemical waste and used oil into tube wells, and discharge chemical waste into water sources.

