Form special task force to act against terrorists: Ashok

Updated - September 10, 2024 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok has urged the government to constitute a special task force to tackle terrorist activities in the wake of the claim in an NIA chargesheet that terrorists had plotted to plant explosive devices in the BJP State office before planting one at The Rameshwaram Cafe here.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Ashok maintained that there was a dire need for the Home Department to constitute such a task force as terrorism activities were on the raise in the State.

He alleged that terrorists had conspired to create a fear psychosis in Bengaluru, which is the country’s IT and biotechnology capital as part of efforts to crush the growing economy. He alleged illegal entry of Bangladesh residents into Bengaluru by using fake Aadhaar cards was also a cause for concern.

Mr. Ashok alleged that the attitude of the Congress government was responsible for the increase in terror activities. “Instead of taking stern action, the government denied the reports when a follower of a Congress leader shouted a pro-Pakistan slogan in the Vidhana Soudha. Such an attitude would send a message that terror activities would not be taken seriously in the State,” he alleged.

He urged the government to identify terror sleeper cells as part of efforts to crack down terrorism.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:23 pm IST

