Form experts’ committee to prepare law dictionary in Kannada: CM

January 22, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday suggested formation of an experts’ committee to prepare a law dictionary in Kannada

“The dictionary should be prepared to enable further use of Kannada in judiciary. If appropriate words are formed, it will help the judges to use the words,” the Chief Minister said after conferring Kannada in Judiciary Award for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, organised by the Kannada Development Authority. The awards are given to judges, public prosecutors and lawyers for use of Kannada in judiciary. “For several English words, there are no appropriate Kannada words. There is a need to have judgments in mother tongue,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that problems are faced when proper translations of judgments in English are not available. “Efforts should be made to provide translated versions of judgments and such translations should be sent to libraries in all courts, and this will help in providing justice. It is important for the administrators to have legal knowledge. Justice will be served if judgments reach the petitioners. Kannada should be available in higher judiciary,” he said.

He said that training is necessary to understand the difference between judgments and views, and if democracy is standing on a firm ground in the country it is because of faith in judiciary. “Foreign investors are coming here because international level judiciary is present here. Judiciary has helped in socio-economic and political development of the country. Judiciary has also contributed for the stability of the country,” he said.