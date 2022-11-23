Form advisory committee to take stock of border row, says Siddaramaiah

November 23, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah  | Photo Credit: File photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded the constitution of an advisory committee, including him, to take stock of the boundary dispute being pursued by the Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement, he also urged the government to nominate a senior Minister as the in-charge Minister for the Maharashtra–Karnataka boundary dispute. Congress MLA H.K. Patil was appointed as the in-charge Minister for the boundary row during the previous Congress government.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Border Protection Authority had become defunct following the death of its head and former High court judge K.L. Manjunath and two committee members. He demanded that the government reconstitute the authority to safeguard the interests of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noting that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government had not done its homework properly to argue the case in the Supreme Court, the Congress leader said the Chief Minister had not even consulted the Opposition leaders on the matter, knowing well that the matter would come before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday said a strong team of senior advocates, including Mukul Rohtagi, Shyam Diwan, and Karnataka’s Uday Holla, had been formed and the government was “seriously” laying a claim on Jath taluk in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

Mr. Bommai also said the government had decided to give special grants to Kannada schools in Maharashtra through the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US