Forest watcher killed in elephant attack at Gundre forests in H.D. Kote

Published - November 04, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old forest watcher was killed in an elephant attack in Gundre forests in H.D. Kote near here on Sunday evening.

A wild tusker is learnt to have attacked Shashank, a watcher, who had been outsourced by the Forest Department, and Raju when they were patrolling the forests around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

While Raju managed to escape, Shashank came in the line of the elephant’s charge that took place right next to Kannegala stream in the forest area.

According to sources, Shashank was working as a watcher in the elephant task force for the last four months.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu met Shashank’s parents and handed them a cheque for ₹5 lakh as compensation. The insurance money and the remaining amount due from the department will be paid in due course, he said while assuring a job to Shashank’s sister in the Forest Department.

