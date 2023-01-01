HamberMenu
Forest watcher killed by wild tusker in Nagarahole

The incident took place past midnight when four guards were driving an elephant herd from an agricultural field to the forest

January 01, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A forest watcher on night patrol was killed when a wild tusker charged at him in the Metikuppe range of Nagarahole National Park.

The incident took place a little past midnight when the watcher, Mahadevaswamy (35), who was with three others, was engaged in driving an elephant herd from an agricultural field to the forest.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests C. Harshakumar said the incident took place on the periphery of the forest. There were about four elephants in the herd and one of them came charging at the guards. While Mahadevaswamy succumbed to his injuries another watcher, Rajesh, is injured.

