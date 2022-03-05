Forest staff collect 200 bags of plastic waste

Hundreds of devotees dumped them while walking on the stretch to reach Dharmasthala

The officials of Yeslur Range in Sakleshpur taluk have collected over 200 bags of plastic waste in the 23-km stretch between Bisale village and the district boundary on Friday. Hundreds of devotees who reached Dharmasthala on foot to take part in Shivaratri celebrations had thrown plastic cups, plates and sachets.

Under the leadership of RFO V.S. Mohan, as many as 40 staff members took up the cleaning drive for the whole day. They started the drive at the forest checkpost at Bisale and went up to the district boundary.

.K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan, said Bisale ghat reserve forest was the heart of Western Ghats. Pollution in the area could affect the wildlife. People commuting in these stretches should be careful, he said. He also appreciated the efforts of his staff in keeping the environment clean.

Mr. Mohan said the staff had informed the devotees not to throw waste on the roadside. “Our suggestion went in vain. Hence we took up the cleaning task”, he said.

The collected waste has been sent to the municipal waste disposing unit.

