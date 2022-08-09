Karnataka

Forest officials say leopard is in golf course area

The elusive leopard caught on camera in the golf course in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent Belagavi August 09, 2022 20:45 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:45 IST

Forest officials have confirmed that a leopard has made the golf course in the Military Camp area in Belagavi its home.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S.M. has appealed to residents of the areas near the golf course not to venture out in the mornings or late evenings.

“It seems the wild cat has taken temporary residence in the thick vegetation surrounding the golf course. We appeal to residents of the surrounding areas to cooperate with us and not to venture out alone in the mornings or evenings. They should also stop going for walks in the golf course,’’ he said.

“The leopard is moving around the golf course and surrounding areas. Our cameras have noticed its movement. Our combing operations are being delayed due to rain and due to the reason that the animal is shifting its places quickly,” the Deputy Conservator of Forests said.

Forest officials have summoned animal catchers from Karwar and Gadag. Seven cages and 67 cameras have been placed in the north western parts of the city that has some dense vegetation.

Search operations began after the leopard was spotted in Jadhav Nagar on Friday last. The district administration has announced a holiday for schools that are in the neighbourhood of the golf course.

