Forest officials rescue juvenile elephant stuck in trench in Sakleshpur

January 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Hassan:

The Forest Department officials, on Monday, rescued a juvenile elephant stuck in a trench at Hosakoplu in Sakleshpur taluk. The villagers, fed up with repeated incidents of elephant attacks, had dug up the trench to stop the animals entering the village.

The officers of the Forest Department and Revenue Department reached the village after they learnt about the incident. They had a tough time in convincing the local villagers, before beginning the rescue work.

“As it was a juvenile, aged between five and seven years, there was no chance of tranquilising it. A veterinarian was also at the spot. With the help of excavators, the animal was made to climb up the trench. The animal went free and later joined its herd”, said .K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forest of Hassan.

The DCF said the officers faced resistance from the public initially. “We had learnt about the trench dug up by the local people. We had conveyed them that such an act would attract legal action. However, our staff did succeed in convincing them and rescue the animal trapped”, he said.

The villagers said they dug up the trench to capture the wild elephants as the department had failed to fulfill their demand for capture of all wild elephants, roaming in the area. In the last 10 years, more than 75 people died in elephant attacks in Hassan district. They want a permanent solution to the elephant menace.

The officers closed the trench and instructed the villagers not to dig trenches again. “We are discussing what action can be taken against the villagers”, the DCF said.