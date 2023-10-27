ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials inspect Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s home, seize tiger claw pendant worn by son

October 27, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The minister insisted that the tiger claw pendant worn by her son, Mrinal Hebbalkar, was not real but made of plastic

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

A team of forest officials visited the home of Karnataka Minister of Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar to check if Mrinal Hebbalkar, her son, has been wearing tiger claw pendants.

ALSO READ
Karnataka Forest Department official arrested for possession of tiger claw, suspended

Mrinal Hebbalkar handed over the pendant in question to the officers. Shankar Kallolikar, deputy conservator of forests, said that the pendant was being sent to the forensic science laboratory to confirm if it came from a real tiger.

Ms. Hebbalkar, however, denied that her son had ever worn a tiger claw. “It is a plastic pendant. He does not wear real claws. We are vegetarians. We do not like any animal being killed either for sport or culling or for jewellery,’‘ she told journalists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, pictures of Sumit Savadi, son of Laxman Savadi, MLA and former deputy CM, wearing a tiger claw pendant were distributed on social media. A team will visit the house of the leader in Athani, said forest officials.

A senior forest officer said that the law was very clear that wearing such things was an offence. “The spirit of the law is that if a market for such things is created, then poachers will be forced to kill wild animals to increase the supply. Hence, even wearing plastic claws is wrong,’‘ said a forest officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US